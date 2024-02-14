Multiple people shot in Kansas City after Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl rally; 2 in custody, police say

Several shot after Chiefs Super Bowl parade in Kansas City | LIVE

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are responding to a shooting near the Chiefs Super Bowl parade route Wednesday, as the victory rally concluded.

Minutes after Kansas City Chiefs players vowed to go for a third-straight Super Bowl title, shots were fired.

Kansas City police tweeted that shots "had been fired around Union Station" and asked everyone to leave the area.

They tweeted a few minutes later that officers are were "working to clear Union Station itself" and will release everyone in the building once they're done.

Police said on social media that shots were fired "west of Union Station" near the garage and "multiple people" were struck.

Two armed people have been taken into custody, police said. They asked people to leave the area "as quickly and safely as possible" so they could treat the shooting victims.

Police have not given an exact number of people shot, nor have they released any information about their conditions.

Downtown Kansas City was a sea of red Wednesday for Valentine's Day as Chiefs fans celebrate their third Super Bowl title in five seasons with a parade.

"We are stacking up trophies," linebacker Drue Tranquill said as he grabbed a reporter's mic during Wednesday's festivities to mark the Chiefs' come-from-behind, 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Confetti canons exploded from double-decker buses as players rolled through the crowd, DJs and drummers heralding their arrival. Throngs lined the route, with fans climbing trees and street poles, or standing on rooftops for a better view. Owner Clark Hunt was on one of those buses, holding the Lombardi Trophy. Former "Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet was part of the mob.

"Best fans in the world," exclaimed wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who caught the winning touchdown pass, as he walked along the route, with the players signing jerseys and at least one person's head.

"Never stop," running back Isiah Pacheco added from the route.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.