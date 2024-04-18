Jason Kelce lost Eagles Super Bowl ring in pool of chili

Jason Kelce is down a Super Bowl ring after losing it in a pool of chili

Jason Kelce is down a Super Bowl ring after losing it in a pool of chili

Jason Kelce is down a Super Bowl ring after losing it in a pool of chili

Jason Kelce is down a Super Bowl ring after losing it in a pool of chili

CINCINNATI (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans know Jason Kelce commits to everything he does, but this time it cost him a Super Bowl ring.

Kelce admitted on his podcast with brother, Travis, that he lost his bling in a pool of chili.

It was one of the zany stunts the brothers organized for the crowd at a live event in Cincinnati last week.

ALSO SEE: Former Eagles center Jason Kelce fulfills Delaware County woman's dying wish

Despite using a metal detector, no one could locate the ring.

Kelce said he suspects it is probably in a landfill by now.

He has filed an insurance claim but it is unclear if that means he could get another ring made.

RELATED: Jason Kelce documentary nominated for 2 Sports Emmy awards