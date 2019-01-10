PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Legacy of Malcolm Jenkins' Foundation lives on in New Orleans

as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11 on January 10, 2019.

NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) --
As the Eagles prepare to take on the Saints, it's impressive that the work of Malcolm Jenkins' Foundation is still going strong in New Orleans.

Of course, Jenkins used to play for the Saints, but not even the most ardent Eagles fan would begrudge Jenkins his continuing commitment to the youth of the Big Easy.

"We're a college completion program that works with students that are either the first in their families to go to college or are economically challenged," said Mike Woodward, regional executive director of College Track.

In 2012, the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation and college track partnered and that partnership is still going strong.

"Our foundation is very much alive and active down there," said Jenkins. "New Orleans is where I started my foundation. It's where I got drafted. It's where I've got a lot of memories and great friends that are still there."

Jenkins, a former Saint now Eagle, is still helping New Orleans students by showing them the value of higher learning.

For honor roll student Destini Renard, it's about seeing life outside of the bubble of Louisiana.

"I'm now applying to Stanford and colleges like UPenn. Places out of state," she said. "I wouldn't have been able to see myself there if I wasn't on a campus outside of New Orleans."

Woodward said Malcolm is truly a steward of community.

"We are truly proud of Malcolm," he said.

