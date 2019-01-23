SPORTS

Matt O'Donnell tries out for the Philadelphia Soul Arena Football team

Matt O'Donnell tries out for the Philadelphia Soul from Action News Mornings on January 23, 2019.

By
PITMAN, N.J. (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Soul called Action News morning anchor Matt O'Donnell to invite him to their open tryouts at their practice facility in Pitman, New Jersey. Matt, ever eager to try anything, was a solid yes!

The Soul put Matt and more than 150 other attendees through a morning workout and then the intensity began.

Skill players were required to run the 40-yard dash in at least 4.8 seconds. Matt ran his in 5.38 seconds, almost a half second too slow.

Then there were shuttle runs, which Matt found difficult because he was not wearing the proper shoes. At least that was his excuse.

Matt was later given the chance to have a football toss and run routes with Soul quarterback Dan Raudabaugh, a two-time Arena Football League champ. Plus, Matt acted as a defensive back, going up against Soul wide receiver Darius "Money" Reynolds, possibly the AFL's best pass-catcher.

And finally, Soul coach Clint Dolezel gave Matt his evaluation and offered thoughts on building a winning AFL team.
In the end, Matt will not be a "Soul Man" but he was extremely appreciative for the chance to work out with such talented players - and to walk out of there without any serious injuries!

The Arena Football League starts its 2019 season in late April. The Soul play home games at the Wells Fargo Center.

