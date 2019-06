Memorial service held for Philadelphia Phillies chairman David Montgomery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies organization joined the public in celebrating the life of late executive David Montgomery.A memorial service was held Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.David's wife, Lyn Montgomery, attended Thursday's ceremony, along with a large group of former Phillies, including Jim Thome, Ryan Howard and Charlie Manuel.Montgomery worked his way up from ticket salesman to the organization's chairman.He put together a team that would go on to win the 2008 World Series.Montgomery died last month following a 5-year battle with cancer. He was 72-years-old.