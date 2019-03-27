Sports

Michael Irvin says he underwent testing for throat cancer

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday that he had spent the past two days in a Los Angeles hospital undergoing tests for throat cancer.

The Hall of Fame receiver and Cowboys "Triplet" said that after his former team beat the New Orleans Saints in November, he "was so elated and hyped I lost my voice and the problem persisted for almost (two) months."

That prompted him to consult various throat specialists, who recommended a biopsy.

Irvin, 53, noted in the post that his father died of throat cancer at the age of 51.

A three-time Super Bowl champion, Irvin's playing career was cut short in 1999 by a spinal cord injury.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007 and is currently an analyst for NFL Network.

