Military dad surprises children at spring training game

A very special surprise awaited three young siblings at the end of a hot dog race.Sienna, Dominique, and Max participated in the event at a recent Arizona Diamondbacks spring training game at Salt River Fields.The children's father, Sean Trickett, was waiting at the finish line. Trickett just returned home from Afghanistan where he served as Afghan Special Operations Brigade Advisor.When the siblings realized what was happening, they sprinted into their father's arms and took turns hugging him.