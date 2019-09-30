Montgomery Co. boy scores special touchdown for football team

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was a special show of sportsmanship at a Montgomery County youth football game Sunday that one local boy will be talking about for a long time.Caleb Mader is the manager of his Coventry Youth Football Organization team. The 8-year-old loves football, but cannot play because of a disability.That all changed during Sunday's game against Boyertown when his coaches called Caleb's number to run the "manager's special."Caleb lived his dream and scored the game's final touchdown.He was also given the game day rope, which is the team's symbol of leadership, commitment and sportsmanship.Caleb's family also wanted to thank the Boyertown team for being part of this wonderful gesture.