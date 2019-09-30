Sports

Montgomery Co. boy scores special touchdown for football team

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was a special show of sportsmanship at a Montgomery County youth football game Sunday that one local boy will be talking about for a long time.

Caleb Mader is the manager of his Coventry Youth Football Organization team. The 8-year-old loves football, but cannot play because of a disability.



That all changed during Sunday's game against Boyertown when his coaches called Caleb's number to run the "manager's special."

Caleb lived his dream and scored the game's final touchdown.



He was also given the game day rope, which is the team's symbol of leadership, commitment and sportsmanship.

Caleb's family also wanted to thank the Boyertown team for being part of this wonderful gesture.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspottstown boroughdisabilityaction news sportschildrenfootballfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Human remains found at Germantown arboretum
Mother of missing NJ girl: 'I'm worried about my daughter'
1 dead, 2 injured after Kensington triple shooting
Woman accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from daycare center
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
4 escapees from Ohio jail arrested in North Carolina
86-year-old woman assaulted at NJ nursing home, son says
Show More
TIMELINE: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Humans can get tuberculosis from deer, the CDC says
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, cooler today
Berks authorities probing deaths of boy, girl found in home
More TOP STORIES News