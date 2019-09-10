philadelphia news

Philadelphia youth football teams scrimmage at Eagles practice facility

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Sixty athletes from the Liberty Youth Athletic Association scrimmaged at the Philadelphia Eagles' NovaCare Complex as part of the team's Community Monday Initiative.

Fresh off Sunday's win, Eagles Jordan Howard and Mack Hollins led team warm ups and served as guest coaches.

For many kids, this was a chance of a lifetime.

"I'm like I'm about to be on the field that the Eagles practice at," said John Paul Tucker, with the Parkside Saints as he walked into the practice facility. "I was like, 'What?' I didn't believe it at first but as soon as we got here, I was like, 'Oh my gosh!'"

"It's awesome to see kids because their eyes lit up when they got off the bus and walked in here, you see all the photos and they're asking how do you get a field in the bubble?" Said Eagles Wide Receiver Mack Hollins.

"This is where I really fell in love with the game, so it just brought back memories," said Jordan Howard.

The North Philly Aztecs won the scrimmage 12-0, but both teams won as they got some free practice swag from the Eagles and a chance not many kids get to practice at the Eagles facility.
