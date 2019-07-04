Nathan's hot dog eating contest: Joey Chestnut scores 12th win, devouring 71 hot dogs

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn -- Devouring an impressive 71 hot dogs in 10 minutes, defending champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut won the coveted Mustard Belt for the 12th time Thursday afternoon at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest on New York City's Coney Island boardwalk.
This year, Chestnut faced 17 opponents, including 2015 winner Matt Stonie. This is his fourth time consuming over 70 dogs, and last year, he set a record by eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes.
Despite his win, Chestnut said he was disappointed in that he fell just short of his top count, which he admitted was the reason for the Coney Island crowd's attendance.
"Hopefully next year, I'll come back and strategize and figure out a way to do it," he told ESPN.
Reigning champion Miki Sudo has devoured 31 hot dogs to win the women's division. The 33-year-old fell short of last year's 37 frankfurters but easily beat runner-up Michelle Lesco, who ate 26 hot dogs.
Sudo's performance Thursday morning earns her a sixth consecutive title.
She admitted she was fighting the extreme heat, which rose over 85 degrees.
Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas holds the all-time women's record of 45 hot dogs in 10 minutes.
Spectators with foam hot dog hats, plastic noisemakers, and homemade signs descended on Coney Island's famed boardwalk for the contest.
