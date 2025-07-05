Radnor celebrates July 4th with 76th annual parade in Garrett Hill

RADNOR, Pa. (WPVI) -- In Radnor Township, it was a gorgeous day for the 76th annual Garrett Hill 4th of July parade:

"I'm ridiculously happy! To be an American on the 4th of July, it doesn't get better. Especially in Garrett Hill, it's the party capital," said Garrett Hill resident Jeanne Burkey.

"It's the oldest parade. We always say it's the oldest parade in the country, but it isn't, but we always say that," said Radnor resident Rick Payson.

There were Sixers Stixers, Mummers, Shriners, baseball players, band members and bikes.

This year's parade started in Rosemont, made a giant loop through town, and ended at Clem Macrone Park.

Everyone is festive in their red, white and blue.

There is fun for everyone, including games for families, and of course lots of fun food pop-ups from locals, like Pam Matthews, who calls herself the "cake lady," who brought mini cakes in a jar, that are perfect for a parade!

"Cakes in a jar are the most delicious cakes that you'll ever taste. I make the flavors that are known to people, like strawberry shortcake, pineapple upside down, red velvet, and carrot. You cannot miss these things, they're amazing," said Matthews.

Radnor police told Action News it was all hands on deck to ensure a fun and safe start to the 4th.

"So excited! It's the best day ever in Philadelphia," said a little girl from Radnor.

"I know everybody here, great town," said Robert Cardano, another Radnor resident.

A special day for all generations.