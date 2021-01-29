Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles introduce new coach Nick Sirianni in Friday press conference

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles officially introduced new head coach Nick Sirianni during a Friday press conference.



"I'd like to thank Mr. Lurie for believing in me to be in charge of this unbelievable football team and unbelievable organization in this great city," Sirianni said to open his remarks, thanking Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie.

He then moved on to talk about the Eagles fans.

"I know from experience from coming here and playing as an opposing coach how passionate the fans are here in Philadelphia. I'm glad we're on the same team now. You're on my side now," Sirianni said.

Sirianni will lead a team where controversy surrounds the quarterback position.

When asked about Carson Wentz, Sirianni said his coaching staff will evaluate the roster. He said he is excited to work with both Wentz and Jalen Hurts.

The new head coach would not say if there will be an open competition for starting QB. He said he has not thought about a timeline on when he would like to name one.

"Naming a starter hasn't even crossed my mind," Sirianni said.

But it should be noted, he could not answer whether or not Wentz would be back on the team. "Evaluating everything," he said.



Sirianni said he will have a system in place to simplify learning the playbook so the players don't have to think on gameday as much and can let their talents shine.

Before the press conference ended, Sirianni said general manager Howie Roseman has final say on the 53-man roster, but "believes" he has final say over the gameday roster.

"I really look forward to working with his staff," Sirianni said.

Sirianni is the fifth head coach hired by Lurie.

Prior to Sirianni speaking to reporters, Lurie opened the press conference.

He said a deal breaker for him in the coaching search was making sure he hired someone who cares and is genuine with people and players. He said Sirianni cares all the time.



Lurie touched upon his talks with candidate Duce Staley, the Eagles former assistant head coach/running backs coach, who is now with the Detroit Lions.

Lurie said he loves Staley and acknowledged the longtime Eagles coach is like a son to him.

The Eagles owner said the two spoke late into the night a few days ago. He said they both believe it was best for Staley to get experience outside the Eagles organization after 10 years.



The 39-year-old Sirianni arrived at the NovaCare facilities on Monday morning. He was greeted by Roseman and president Don Smolinski.

He gave them hugs as he stepped off the plane at Philadelphia International Airport.

The team made the official announcement Sunday morning, days after reports came out of Sirianni's hiring.

Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts the past three seasons.

He worked under coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator in Philadelphia when the Eagles won the Super Bowl three years ago.
The Eagles released audio of the moment Sirianni learned he was going to be the Eagles next coach.



"I've got kind of a big question for you?" asked Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. "How would you like to be the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles?"

"Man, I am so excited," said Sirianni.

The Jamestown, New York native is the 21st full-time head coach in team's history.
