New fan areas and more for the Phillies home opener

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies home opener is on Thursday, March 28, against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.Here are some new sights fans can look forward to.When you enter near Third Base Plaza there's the iconic 19' high Liberty Bell, that used to be at Veterans Stadium.Fans will also be able to experience new fan destination areas.One area is called Pass and Stow, named after John Pass and John Stow, who recast the original Liberty Bell in 1753.Outside Pass and Stow there's Goose Island at the Park outdoor bar.Next to it, there's an outdoor beer garden with fire pits and a Phillies water feature. Foundry Pizza is also there serving brick oven pizza.Inside Pass and Stow there's a new family-friendly indoor sports pub.Another addition is a new Shake Shack, which is the only one inside a sports venue to have a sit-down restaurant.There's also the New Era Phillies Team Store, which has the largest cap wall in the country.