Eagles prepare for 1st round of NFL Draft tonight on 6abc

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The countdown is winding down on which player the Philadelphia Eagles will pick Thursday in the first round of the NFL Draft.This year, the Draft will have players and fans in person in Cleveland, Ohio."It's not going to be like it was in Nashville with wall-to-wall people for obvious reasons, but there will be fans there and I think it's going to be refreshing," said ESPN's Rece Davis.Cleveland is going to be jumping with excitement Thursday night.Despite the pandemic, more than 100,000 fans are expected to line the shores of Lake Eerie for the NFL Draft, airing live at 8 p.m. on 6abc.As it stands right now, the Eagles have 11 draft picks. Their selection in Round One is No. 12.The Eagles like wide receiver Jaylen Waddle of Alabama, according to ESPN's Sal Paolantonio.Paolantonio says the Birds also like cornerback Jaycee Horn of my alma mater the University of South Carolina!Time will tell what team general manager Howie Roseman comes up with because we know he wants to move up in the draft."They could trade with Detroit Lions at number 7, but that would take a number 1 pick, giving away the pick that they got to move down to number 12. A little misguided, so they may have to sit at number 12 and take the best player available," Paolantonio said.