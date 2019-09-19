Sports

NFL Week 3 betting odds, predictions for Eagles-Lions

Week 3 of the NFL season pits the (1-1) Philadelphia Eagles hosting the (1-0-1) Detroit Lions at the Linc at 1 p.m. The Birds are coming off a Sunday Night loss in Atlanta, a game in which they suffered an avalanche of injuries.

Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers and Meteorologist Adam Joseph forecast sunnier days for the Eagles on Sunday and tell you if the Cowboys will win as a historic favorite and the outcome of the superstar QB showdown in Kansas City.

Detroit Lions (1-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-1), Sunday at 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Eagles -7
Over/Under: 48
Matchup note: Lions have won three of last four meetings.
Predictions: Eagles 23-16 (Ducis); Eagles 28-13 (Adam)

Miami Dolphins (0-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-0), Sunday at 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Cowboys -21
Over/Under: 47.5
Matchup Note: Miami has been outscored 102-10 in two games; Cowboys No. 2 offene (484 ypg)
Predictions: Cowboys 31-13 (Ducis); Cowboys 28-6 (Adam)

Baltimore Ravens (2-0) at Kansas City (2-0), Sunday at 1 p.m. (CBS)
Line: Chiefs -6.5
Over/Under: 55
Matchup Note: Lamar Jackson leads NFL in QB Rating (145.2) and TDs (7); Chiefs 7-1 at home in 2018
Predictions: Ravens 41-36 (Ducis); Ravens 21-20 (Adam)
EMBED More News Videos

Will the Eagles make the playoffs? Win the NFC East? 16 games, 16 outcomes from Ducis Rodgers.



Other Week 3 Games


lines via SugarhouseCasino.com

Thursday
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (Thurs., 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network)
Line: Titans -1.5; Total: 38

Sunday
Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. on CBS)
Line: Colts -1; Total 47.5

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. on CBS)
Line: Bills -6, Total: 44

Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. on FOX)
Line: Packers -7.5; Total: 43

NY Jets at New England Patriots (1 p.m. on CBS)
Line: NE -22.5; Total 43.5

Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. on FOX)
Line: Vikings -9.5; Total 43

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. on FOX)
Line: Cardinals -2.5; Total 44

NY Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. on FOX)
Line: Bucs -6.5; Total: 48

Houston Texans at L.A. Chargers (4:25 p.m. on CBS)
Line: Chargers -3; Total: 49

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. on CBS)
Line: Seahawks -4; Total: 45.5

Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. on CBS)
Line: 49ers -6.5; Total: 43

L.A. Rams at Cleveland Browns (8:20 on NBC)
Line: Rams -3; Total 47.5

Monday
Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins (8:15 p.m. on ESPN)
Line: Bears -4; Total: 41

Live game betting and NFL
Sugar House Sportsbook | Download the app

First Deposit Match Bonus

Use code 250Match for 100% match up to $250.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflphiladelphia eaglesnfl expert picks
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert: Family pleads for safe return of missing New Jersey girl
6abc holding N.J. town hall on alarming, ongoing opioid epidemic
Driver crashes into pond in Lawrence Township, New Jersey
At least 1 shot near Chester High School: Police
Police: Several women held hostage in makeshift after-hours club
Fashion District Philadelphia opens in Center City
How the mannequin from 'Mannequin' got to Fashion District Philadelphia
Show More
Parents of slain Temple student file suit against bar where she met killer
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash
The Washington Monument reopens
US vaping illness count tops 500, but cause still unknown
AccuWeather: Sunny and nice today, warmer Friday
More TOP STORIES News