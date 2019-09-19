NFL Week 3 betting odds, predictions for Eagles-Lions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5515545" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Will the Eagles make the playoffs? Win the NFC East? 16 games, 16 outcomes from Ducis Rodgers.

Other Week 3 Games

First Deposit Match Bonus

Week 3 of the NFL season pits the (1-1) Philadelphia Eagles hosting the (1-0-1) Detroit Lions at the Linc at 1 p.m. The Birds are coming off a Sunday Night loss in Atlanta, a game in which they suffered an avalanche of injuries.Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers and Meteorologist Adam Joseph forecast sunnier days for the Eagles on Sunday and tell you if the Cowboys will win as a historic favorite and the outcome of the superstar QB showdown in Kansas City.Eagles -748Lions have won three of last four meetings.Eagles 23-16 (Ducis); Eagles 28-13 (Adam)Cowboys -2147.5Miami has been outscored 102-10 in two games; Cowboys No. 2 offene (484 ypg)Cowboys 31-13 (Ducis); Cowboys 28-6 (Adam)Chiefs -6.555Lamar Jackson leads NFL in QB Rating (145.2) and TDs (7); Chiefs 7-1 at home in 2018Ravens 41-36 (Ducis); Ravens 21-20 (Adam)Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (Thurs., 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network)Line: Titans -1.5; Total: 38Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. on CBS)Line: Colts -1; Total 47.5Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. on CBS)Line: Bills -6, Total: 44Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. on FOX)Line: Packers -7.5; Total: 43NY Jets at New England Patriots (1 p.m. on CBS)Line: NE -22.5; Total 43.5Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. on FOX)Line: Vikings -9.5; Total 43Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. on FOX)Line: Cardinals -2.5; Total 44NY Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. on FOX)Line: Bucs -6.5; Total: 48Houston Texans at L.A. Chargers (4:25 p.m. on CBS)Line: Chargers -3; Total: 49New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. on CBS)Line: Seahawks -4; Total: 45.5Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. on CBS)Line: 49ers -6.5; Total: 43L.A. Rams at Cleveland Browns (8:20 on NBC)Line: Rams -3; Total 47.5Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins (8:15 p.m. on ESPN)Line: Bears -4; Total: 41Live game betting and NFLUse code 250Match for 100% match up to $250.