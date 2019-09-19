NFL Week 3 betting odds, predictions for Eagles-Lions

Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers and Meteorologist Adam Joseph forecast sunnier days for the Eagles on Sunday and tell you if the Cowboys will win as a historic favorite and the outcome of the superstar QB showdown in Kansas City.
Detroit Lions (1-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-1), Sunday at 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Eagles -7
Over/Under: 48
Matchup note: Lions have won three of last four meetings.
Predictions: Eagles 23-16 (Ducis); Eagles 28-13 (Adam)
Miami Dolphins (0-2) at Dallas Cowboys (2-0), Sunday at 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Cowboys -21
Over/Under: 47.5
Matchup Note: Miami has been outscored 102-10 in two games; Cowboys No. 2 offene (484 ypg)
Predictions: Cowboys 31-13 (Ducis); Cowboys 28-6 (Adam)
Baltimore Ravens (2-0) at Kansas City (2-0), Sunday at 1 p.m. (CBS)
Line: Chiefs -6.5
Over/Under: 55
Matchup Note: Lamar Jackson leads NFL in QB Rating (145.2) and TDs (7); Chiefs 7-1 at home in 2018
Predictions: Ravens 41-36 (Ducis); Ravens 21-20 (Adam)
Other Week 3 Games
Thursday
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (Thurs., 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network)
Line: Titans -1.5; Total: 38
Sunday
Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m. on CBS)
Line: Colts -1; Total 47.5
Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. on CBS)
Line: Bills -6, Total: 44
Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. on FOX)
Line: Packers -7.5; Total: 43
NY Jets at New England Patriots (1 p.m. on CBS)
Line: NE -22.5; Total 43.5
Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. on FOX)
Line: Vikings -9.5; Total 43
Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. on FOX)
Line: Cardinals -2.5; Total 44
NY Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:05 p.m. on FOX)
Line: Bucs -6.5; Total: 48
Houston Texans at L.A. Chargers (4:25 p.m. on CBS)
Line: Chargers -3; Total: 49
New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. on CBS)
Line: Seahawks -4; Total: 45.5
Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. on CBS)
Line: 49ers -6.5; Total: 43
L.A. Rams at Cleveland Browns (8:20 on NBC)
Line: Rams -3; Total 47.5
Monday
Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins (8:15 p.m. on ESPN)
Line: Bears -4; Total: 41
