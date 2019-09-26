Sports

NFL Week 4 betting odds, predictions and how to watch Eagles-Packers

The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers kick off Week 4 at Lambeau Field on Thursday night. The Birds enter the matchup with a plethora of injuries to key players as the Super Bowl contenders find themselves playing the underdog role again.

Who gets the win in primetime? Sports Director Ducis Rodgers and Action News reporter George Solis make their picks in this week's NFL Expert Picks.

Give us your predictions on the 6abc Action News Facebook page.


Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) at Green Bay Packers (3-0) -- Thursday at 8:15 (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon Prime)
Line: Packers -4.5
Over/Under: 45.5
Matchup Note: Packers have won 4 of last 5 meetings; DeSean Jackson, Ronald Darby OUT
Predictions:

New England Patriots (3-0) at Buffalo Bills (3-0) -- Sunday at 1 p.m. (CBS)
Line: Patriots -7
Over/Under: 44
Matchup Note: Patriots have outscored their 3 opponents by a score of 106-17 (NFL-best 89-point differential;
Predictions:

Dallas Cowboys (3-0) at New Orleans Saints (2-1) -- Sunday at 8:20 (NBC)
Line: Cowboys -2.5
Over/Under: 45.5
Matchup Note: Cowboys seeking first 4-0 start since 2007; Saints have won 9 of the last 12 meetings; Drew Brees (OUT)
RELATED: Jaworski: Reasons for Eagles' for 1-2 start

Other Week 4 Games

lines via SugarhouseCasino.com

Live game betting and NFL

Sugar House Sportsbook | Download the app with R

First Deposit Match Bonus

Use code 250Match for 100% match up to $250.

Sunday
Titans (1-2) at Falcons (1-2) -- 1 p.m. on CBS
Line: Falcons -4.5; Over/Under: 46.5

Redskins (0-2) at Giants (1-2) -- 1 p.m. on FOX
Line: Giants -3 Over/Under: 47.5

Chargers (1-2) at Dolphins (0-3) -- 1 p.m. on CBS
Line: Chargers -16.5; Over/Under: 44.5

Raiders (1-2) at Colts (2-1) -- 1 p.m. on CBS
Line: Colts -6.5; Over/Under: 44.5

Panthers (1-2) at Texans (2-1) --- 1 p.m. on FOX
Line: Texans -4.5; Over/Under: 46

Chiefs (3-0) at Lions (2-0-1) -- 1 p.m. on FOX
Line: Chiefs -6.5; Over/Under: 54

Browns (1-2) at Ravens (2-1) -- 1 p.m. on CBS
Line: Ravens -7; Over/Under: 46.5

Buccaneers (1-2) at Rams (3-0) -- 4:05 p.m. on FOX
Line: Rams -9.5; Over/Under: 51.5

Seahawks (2-1) at Cardinals (0-2-1) -- 4:05 p.m. on FOX
Line: Seahawks -4.5; Over/Under: 47

Vikings (2-1) at Bears (1-1) -- 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Line:-2.5 Over/Under: 39

Jaguars (1-2) at Broncos (0-3) -- 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Line: Broncos -3; Over/Under: 37.5

Monday:
Bengals (0-3) at Steelers (0-3) -- at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
Line: Steelers -4; Over/Under: 43.5
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflphiladelphia eaglesnfl expert picks
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9-year-old dies following crash on I-95 in Delaware
N.J. store clerk arrested for pointing gun at suspected shoplifter: Police
New Hope teacher charged with sexually abusing student in 2005
Bucks County doctor charged in alleged drug scheme
Officials remain hopeful missing NJ girl is alive
CEO surprises employees with $10K raise
Memo shows Trump prodded Ukraine to probe Biden
Show More
Couple killed in front of home as they returned from hospital
Pennsylvania governor now supports legalizing marijuana
Vehicle goes over guardrail in Upper Chichester
Man steals ambulance while paramedics were inside Philly hospital
Positive news from Pederson heading into Thursday Night Football
More TOP STORIES News