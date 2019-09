NFL Week 4 betting odds, predictions and how to watch Eagles-Packers

Other Week 4 Games

The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers kick off Week 4 at Lambeau Field on Thursday night. The Birds enter the matchup with a plethora of injuries to key players as the Super Bowl contenders find themselves playing the underdog role again.Who gets the win in primetime? Sports Director Ducis Rodgers and Action News reporter George Solis make their picks in this week's NFL Expert Picks.Give us your predictions on the 6abc Action News Facebook page Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) at Green Bay Packers (3-0) -- Thursday at 8:15 (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon Prime)Packers -4.545.5Packers have won 4 of last 5 meetings; DeSean Jackson, Ronald Darby OUTNew England Patriots (3-0) at Buffalo Bills (3-0) -- Sunday at 1 p.m. (CBS)Patriots -744Patriots have outscored their 3 opponents by a score of 106-17 (NFL-best 89-point differential;Dallas Cowboys (3-0) at New Orleans Saints (2-1) -- Sunday at 8:20 (NBC)Cowboys -2.545.5Cowboys seeking first 4-0 start since 2007; Saints have won 9 of the last 12 meetings; Drew Brees (OUT)Titans (1-2) at Falcons (1-2) -- 1 p.m. on CBSFalcons -4.5;46.5Redskins (0-2) at Giants (1-2) -- 1 p.m. on FOXGiants -347.5Chargers (1-2) at Dolphins (0-3) -- 1 p.m. on CBSChargers -16.5;44.5Raiders (1-2) at Colts (2-1) -- 1 p.m. on CBSColts -6.5;44.5Panthers (1-2) at Texans (2-1) --- 1 p.m. on FOXTexans -4.5;46Chiefs (3-0) at Lions (2-0-1) -- 1 p.m. on FOXChiefs -6.5;54Browns (1-2) at Ravens (2-1) -- 1 p.m. on CBSRavens -7;46.5Buccaneers (1-2) at Rams (3-0) -- 4:05 p.m. on FOXRams -9.5;51.5Seahawks (2-1) at Cardinals (0-2-1) -- 4:05 p.m. on FOXSeahawks -4.5;47Vikings (2-1) at Bears (1-1) -- 4:25 p.m. on CBS-2.539Jaguars (1-2) at Broncos (0-3) -- 4:25 p.m. on CBSBroncos -3;37.5Bengals (0-3) at Steelers (0-3) -- at 8:15 p.m. on ESPNSteelers -4;43.5