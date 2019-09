EMBED >More News Videos Will the Eagles get the win in Green Bay? Our experts make their picks for Week 4.

Game Day is almost here as the Philadelphia Eagles travel to Green Bay to face the 3-0 Packers.Jamie Apody and Ron Jaworski go three deep on the Birds, analyzing what's wrong with the team and preview Thursday night's game.Reason for the team's slow startAre the Packers as good as their recordWhich matchup will decide the gameJaws' preview