Week 2 betting odds, predictions for Eagles-Falcons

By
Week 2 of the NFL season is here, and our NFL Expert Picks crew is ready to tell you how it will all go down. Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers is joined by Action News reporter Katie Katro to pick the winner of this week's three top games.

Philadelphia Eagles (-1) at Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 8:25 p.m. (NBC)
Line: Eagles -1
Over/Under: 51
Matchup note: Eagles have won last three matchups, including 2017 NFL Divisional playoffs en route to Super Bowl 52 title.
Predictions: Eagles, 24-7 (Katie); Eagles, 27-21 (Ducis)

EMBED More News Videos

Will the Eagles make the playoffs? Win the NFC East? 16 games, 16 outcomes from Ducis Rodgers.


Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Packers -3
Over/Under: 44.5
Predictions: Vikings, 20-17 (Katie); Packers, 20-16 (Ducis)

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, Sunday at 4:25 (FOX)
Line: Rams -3
Over/Under: 54
Predictions: Rams, 42-35 (Katie); Rams, 33-28

EMBED More News Videos

Ron Jaworski goes three deep on the Eagles' success vs their Week 2 foe, the running back rotation and matchups to watch.



Full Week 2 schedule: ESPN
