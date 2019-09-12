Week 2 betting odds, predictions for Eagles-Falcons

Philadelphia Eagles (-1) at Atlanta Falcons, Sunday at 8:25 p.m. (NBC)
Line: Eagles -1
Over/Under: 51
Matchup note: Eagles have won last three matchups, including 2017 NFL Divisional playoffs en route to Super Bowl 52 title.
Predictions: Eagles, 24-7 (Katie); Eagles, 27-21 (Ducis)
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, Sunday at 1 p.m. (FOX)
Line: Packers -3
Over/Under: 44.5
Predictions: Vikings, 20-17 (Katie); Packers, 20-16 (Ducis)
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams, Sunday at 4:25 (FOX)
Line: Rams -3
Over/Under: 54
Predictions: Rams, 42-35 (Katie); Rams, 33-28
Full Week 2 schedule: ESPN
