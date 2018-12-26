PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Nick Foles named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Nick Foles speaks to reporters after historic game against Houston.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The NFL has named Nick Foles the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after his historic play in the Eagles' win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Foles is the first Eagle this season to win a Player of the Week honor.

It's the third time the Eagles QB has earned the distinction since his seven-touchdown game against the Oakland Raiders in 2013.

Eagles players create shrine to Nick Foles in locker room: Jeff Skversky reports on Action News at 6 p.m., December 20, 2018



Foles set a franchise-record on Sunday with 471 yards passing against the Texans and tossed four touchdown passes, leading the Birds to a 32-30 comeback win over Houston.

Coach Doug Pederson announced Monday that Foles will remain under center, though it's no surprise because Carson Wentz hasn't been cleared to return from a back injury that has forced him to miss the last two games.

The defending Super Bowl champs will earn the NFC's second wild-card spot if they beat the Redskins and the Vikings (8-6-1) lose at home to the Bears (11-4).


Wentz will stay on the active roster so there's a chance he could return if the Eagles stay alive. It would be tough to bench Foles, however, if he continues to play at a high level.

"He's just an unbelievable player and an unbelievable person," tight end Zach Ertz said. "His demeanor is so calm and he's a really good player."

The Eagles are 8-2 with Foles the past two seasons, including the playoffs and a loss to Dallas in a meaningless game in Week 17 in which the starters only played one quarter.

Going back to Foles' first stint in Philadelphia, he's 22-7 as a starter for the Eagles since going 1-5 his rookie year in 2012 on a 4-12 team that cost Andy Reid his job as coach.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this post.

