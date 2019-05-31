Nick Foles speaks publicly for first time after wife's miscarriage

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WPVI) -- Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles is speaking publicly for the first time just days after his wife suffered a miscarriage.At OTAs on Friday, Foles described the tough times he and his wife Tori are going through.However, he said he's receiving a lot of support from his Eagles and "Philly" family during this difficult and emotional time, and that his wife suggested he rejoin the team at practice."A lot of people have reached out and just grateful for that. All the prayers and support from everyone. I know there's a lot of people that go through this. It's difficult, it's really difficult, and it'll always be emotional. But ultimately we trust the Lord in this process. We get home to our beautiful baby girl and we hug her even tighter," he said.Foles arrived at the practice facility Thursday morning and took part in the team's two-hour practice. He threw his first two interceptions of OTAs, both during red-zone drills.Foles' wife, Tori, announced Wednesday on Instagram that she had a miscarriage and said getting over the "traumatic loss" will take time.Tori Foles said she was about 15 weeks pregnant with the couple's second child when she went into sudden labor Sunday and "knew something was wrong." She said "an infection of pneumonia in the blood" caused the premature delivery.Nick Foles missed practice Tuesday and posted on social media that "this has been a tough last week."---Information from The Associated Press was used in this post.