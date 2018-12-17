Quarterback Nick Foles will be back on the field for the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday for their game against the Houston Texans.Head coach Doug Pederson made that announcement on Monday afternoon, the day after Foles led the Birds to a 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.Foles took over for an injured Carson Wentz and passed for 270 yards. Wentz sat out with a back injury."Another week of rest for Carson will help him. And so I made the decision to go ahead with Nick," Pederson said.Pederson said the team will not be putting Wentz on injured reserve, which would end his regular season.The Eagles kept their playoff hopes alive with a gritty victory over the Rams (11-3), who lost consecutive regular-season games for the first time in coach Sean McVay's tenure.The Eagles scored 17 consecutive points in the third quarter and then survived the Rams' late rally. They got help from Los Angeles returner JoJo Natson, who fumbled a punt return that D.J. Alexander recovered with 2:51 to play.After Philadelphia's Jake Elliott missed a field goal with 1:08 left, Jared Goff got the Rams to the Philadelphia 18 with 4 seconds to play - but he couldn't connect with Josh Reynolds on a pass to the goal line as time expired.Foles went 24 of 31 in his first game action since Week 2 in place of Wentz.Foles also took over the Eagles at the Coliseum last December, relieving Wentz during a division-clinching 43-35 win and riding that wave all the way to the Super Bowl MVP award and Philadelphia's first NFL championship since 1960.The Eagles still trail NFC East leader Dallas (8-6) and sit even with Washington (7-7), so they will need help to get back into the postseason. But they'll get an enormous boost from this performance against the powerhouse Rams, who fell too far behind to catch up.------