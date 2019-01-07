Nick Foles went to same high school as Drew Brees

Drew Brees. Nick Foles. May the best @Westlake_Nation HS QB win. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/qyL6EM4fI0— Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) January 7, 2019
Both Eagles' quarterback Nick Foles and Saints' quarterback Drew Brees attended the high school in Austin, Texas. But not at the same time.
Next Sunday’s game will mark the first time in @NFL history that two Super Bowl MVP quarterbacks from the same high school will face each other in a playoff game. #FolesvsBrees #ChapMagic #GoChaps pic.twitter.com/VlEcSJoSiq— WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) January 7, 2019
This will mark the second time these two QBs meet in a playoff game.
In their first meeting, the 2014 Wild Card Round, Brees and the Saints got past Foles and the Birds with a 26-24 win.
While Brees led Westlake to their only state championship in 1996, Foles broke Brees' career records for passing yards and touchdowns.
"Obviously I heard a lot about him when he was in high school at Westlake, but there was a 10-year age difference," Brees said. "I followed his career. I follow a lot of the guys that leave Westlake and go on and kind of track what they are doing. But Nick, I know he went to Michigan State and then transferred to Arizona and had a great career there and then goes to Philadelphia, and look at what he has done. He has been pretty impressive for such a young player, mature beyond his years.
"I wouldn't say that I am all that surprised because he is a Westlake guy. He has played great."
Foles also had nothing but nice things to say about the Saints' leader.
"Drew is a tremendous player. He's a guy that I've looked up to as a kid," said Foles. "He's a fun guy to keep track of and just seeing what he did throughout his career and continues to do through his career is exciting. His name is still talked about at Westlake I'm sure, and I know everybody's real proud of him."
So for the two Super Bowl MVPs who both wear No. 9, they not only want to make their cities proud, but also their high school.
For the second time in their careers, two #LifetimeChaps will meet in the NFL Playoffs as Nick Foles & the Philadelphia Eagles will face Drew Brees & the New Orleans Saints. #FlyEaglesFly #Saints #GoChaps🏈 pic.twitter.com/L3rZWCLW68— WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) January 7, 2019
