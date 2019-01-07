PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Nick Foles went to same high school as Drew Brees

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia Eagles QB Nick Foles speaks to the media after the Birds' dramatic playoff win over the Chicago Bears on January 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

You can call next Sunday's Divisional Round game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New Orleans Saints the 'Battle of Westlake High School.'



Both Eagles' quarterback Nick Foles and Saints' quarterback Drew Brees attended the high school in Austin, Texas. But not at the same time.


This will mark the second time these two QBs meet in a playoff game.

In their first meeting, the 2014 Wild Card Round, Brees and the Saints got past Foles and the Birds with a 26-24 win.

New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees meets with Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles after an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2014, in Philadelphia.



While Brees led Westlake to their only state championship in 1996, Foles broke Brees' career records for passing yards and touchdowns.

"Obviously I heard a lot about him when he was in high school at Westlake, but there was a 10-year age difference," Brees said. "I followed his career. I follow a lot of the guys that leave Westlake and go on and kind of track what they are doing. But Nick, I know he went to Michigan State and then transferred to Arizona and had a great career there and then goes to Philadelphia, and look at what he has done. He has been pretty impressive for such a young player, mature beyond his years.

"I wouldn't say that I am all that surprised because he is a Westlake guy. He has played great."

Foles also had nothing but nice things to say about the Saints' leader.

"Drew is a tremendous player. He's a guy that I've looked up to as a kid," said Foles. "He's a fun guy to keep track of and just seeing what he did throughout his career and continues to do through his career is exciting. His name is still talked about at Westlake I'm sure, and I know everybody's real proud of him."

So for the two Super Bowl MVPs who both wear No. 9, they not only want to make their cities proud, but also their high school.


-------

ESPN contributed to this report.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglesnick foles
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Eagles' Hester tipped Parkey's missed field goal, video shows
As it happened: Eagles fans, announcers react to missed field goal
Foles leads Eagles to 16-15 upset of Bears
Catch, fumble? Rule says incomplete pass for Bears
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Wizards-76ers Preview
Eagles' Hester tipped Parkey's missed field goal, video shows
As it happened: Eagles fans, announcers react to missed field goal
Foles leads Eagles to 16-15 upset of Bears
More Sports
Top Stories
As it happened: Eagles fans, announcers react to missed field goal
Eagles' Hester tipped Parkey's missed field goal, video shows
Foles leads Eagles to 16-15 upset of Bears
Firefighter falls 52 feet to his death responding to NYC crash
Man dies after being punched in South Philadelphia park
Here are your Golden Globe Awards winners
Babysitter accused of killing baby, giving body to mother
Girl rescued after posting photos of dead father to Facebook
Show More
Action News Morning Update
1 injured in Mercer Co. gas station shooting
3 residents, firefighter injured in Camden fire
Golden Globes 2019: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' wins best drama
2 dead in triple shooting, survivor considered person of interest
More News