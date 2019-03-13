Nick Foles writes thank you note to Philly, Eagles fans

"Because for as much of an honor as it's been to play for this team and this city...... the truest privilege has been over the last year, in the time since we won the Super Bowl - having Eagles fans share their stories with me. Having them remind me of how we didn't just win the Super Bowl; we won the Eagles' first Super Bowl ever. Getting to hear from Philly natives about how their father, or father's father, or mother, or mother's mother, cried tears of happiness after the game. Learning about how, for most people, rooting for the Eagles is more than a decision - it's a birthright. It's family."

"Philadelphia, thank you for welcoming me into yours.

You will forever be a part of mine.

Love Always,

Nick."

