LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Friday was homecoming at North Penn High School.That's football, of course.But for this particular moment, we're talking about basketball.Senior Joey Christian was taking part in the half-court challenge during the school's pep rally prior to the game against Souderton.Christian made the basket and was mobbed by the football team.His prize? A 65-inch TV. Not bad.As for the football game, the North Penn Knights defeated the Souderton Indians 47-21.