Philadelphia Phillies

Phandemic Krew becomes first Phillies fan group to get own bobblehead

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the first time ever, a Phillies fan group will be honored with its own bobblehead.

You may have seen this particular group on the news or heard them while watching a Phillies game on TV.

The Phandemic Krew has been watching every Philadelphia Phillies game from outside the locked gates of Citizens Bank Park since the shortened 2020 Major League Baseball season began.

The group was named after the pandemic and the son of right fielder Bryce Harper.

Now, they are being celebrated.

RELATED: Philadelphia Phillies fans still making noise, just outside Citizens Bank Park

The limited-edition bobbleheads will be available through a pre-sale beginning on Friday, September 25, at the New Era Phillies Team Store at Citizens Bank Park, and will be available for $60 each, with net proceeds benefitting Phillies Charities, Inc. The bobblehead will also be available for purchase at FOCO.com.

The Phillies said the bobbleheads feature the founders of the Phandemic Krew, Oscar Alvarado and Brett MacMinn in their signature stance: perched on a ladder and with an air horn, cheering on the Phillies outside the ballpark gates.

Phandemic Krew Bobblehead

FOCO/Phillies



The Phandemic Krew bobblehead is limited to two per customer.


It was commissioned and paid for by Francie and Michael Fields, daughter and son-in-law of Phillies Managing Partner John Middleton.

"The Phandemic Krew proudly showed up at Citizens Bank Park for every game, whether the team was home or away, to represent all Phillies fans who couldn't be in the stands this season," said Michael Fields. "Francie and I wanted to pay tribute to their loyalty and enthusiasm, as well as their generosity in raising money for Phillies Charities. This is the first time that a fan group has had a bobblehead created for them, and we can't think of anyone better than the Phandemic Krew to bestow this honor upon."

RELATED: Phillies fans catch attention of Yankees manager Aaron Boone from outside the park

MacMinn said he and Alvarado are truly honored to be recognized.

And their plans for next season?

"As long as the Phillies are playing, we'll be out here at Citizens Bank Park - and next year we'll keep the 'Krew' going inside the ballpark," MacMinn said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiabryce harperaction news sportsphiladelphia philliescitizens bank park
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
MLB playoffs' most meme-worthy: Players who break the internet on 2020 contenders
2020 MLB playoffs: Wild-card standings, playoff picture and postseason format
Nats sweep Phils, drop Philadelphia below playoff position
48 Phillies cutouts hit by home runs, fans to be rewarded
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Breonna Taylor's family speaks following grand jury's decision: LIVE
3 and Out: Jaws on Wentz's struggles, potential stars in Week 3
Breonna Taylor protesters shut down I-95, march through Philly
1 killed in possible drag racing on Ben Franklin Parkway
Woman tased, arrested after not wearing mask at football game
Time-lapse: Fog makes Philly skyline disappear
South Jersey drivers say E-ZPass defect resulted in big fines
Show More
Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
Virginia governor, wife, test positive for coronavirus
16-year-old killed while watching street race at shopping center
NJ lawmakers pass ban on plastic, paper carryout bags
Joel Embiid, girlfriend welcome baby boy
More TOP STORIES News