Philadelphia Eagles sign running back Jay Ajayi

PHILADELPHIA, PA (AP) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have signed running back Jay Ajayi, bringing back a key offensive player from their Super Bowl championship team two years ago.

Ajayi replaces Darren Sproles. The veteran was placed on injured reserve Friday because of a torn right hip flexor muscle.



Philadelphia's leading rusher, Jordan Howard, has a shoulder injury and is questionable when the Eagles (5-4) host New England (8-1) on Sunday. Coach Doug Pederson said Ajayi could play despite not practicing with the team.

Ajayi hasn't played in the NFL since he tore an ACL last Oct. 7. He had 592 yards rushing in 10 games in 2017, including playoffs, after the Eagles acquired him from Miami midway through the season.

Ajayi ran for 57 yards in Philadelphia's 41-33 win over the Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and linebacker Nigel Bradham are out Sunday because of ankle injuries.

