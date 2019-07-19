Jamie Apody takes on Philadelphia Union Bootcamp

CHESTER, Pa. -- It was a sweaty and tiring day for Jamie Apody as she stepped into the shoes of a professional soccer player!It was part of the Philadelphia Union's Media Bootcamp. Apody made the rounds from the locker room to the training field with some exercises in between.Head Coach Jim Curtin showed the group how he trains his players through the use of innovative technology such as video replays and virtual reality.Watch the video to see the exhausting action unfold!