Philadelphia Wings Lacrosse Team shared their skills with american heroes

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Members of the Philadelphia Wings Lacrosse Team had a chance to share their skills Friday, with some true American heroes.The Wings invited members of the Philadelphia Flyers Warriors hockey team to hit the turf at the Wells Fargo Center.The Flyers Warriors program provides injured and disabled military veterans the opportunity to play hockey, and stay active in their local communities.Athletes with the Wings say event was a privilege, while those with the Warriors say, the day was a blast.Philadelphia Wings Forward Blaze Riorden is grateful for the opportunity to give back. "I'm out here to give back. These people have given a lot so we can do what we love and to be able to give them 30 minutes of our time isn't enough but its a small gesture that will hopeful go a long way."Ed McEvoy of the Philadelphia Flyers Warriors said the event was a great success. "Its definitely good fun and given the opportunity we'd like to do it again. I know we have a few guys on the team who, we're already talking about upping the stakes against each other when we're getting better"The Wings plan to donate tickets for the Warriors to attend tonight's match up against the New York Riptide.Friday night is Local Heroes Night, at the Wells Fargo Center.The Warriors will be honored for their service during the game, which starts at 7 o'clock.