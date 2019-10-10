Hilarious video shows Phillie Phanatic pranking groom during first look at bride

ROSE VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County, Pennsylvania couple tied the knot last weekend with a familiar friend in attendance.Shannon and Kevin Doherty got married on October 4 at Old Mill Rose Valley in Pennsylvania.Kevin was blindfolded, waiting to get a first look at his bride when the Phillie Phanatic was waiting on the other side.Florist Jena Paige captured the adorable moment as Kevin got a little emotional seeing one of his idols.Shannon and Kevin are now off to spend their honeymoon in Paris. Maybe the Phanatic isn't far behind!