ROSE VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County, Pennsylvania couple tied the knot last weekend with a familiar friend in attendance.
Shannon and Kevin Doherty got married on October 4 at Old Mill Rose Valley in Pennsylvania.
Kevin was blindfolded, waiting to get a first look at his bride when the Phillie Phanatic was waiting on the other side.
Florist Jena Paige captured the adorable moment as Kevin got a little emotional seeing one of his idols.
Shannon and Kevin are now off to spend their honeymoon in Paris. Maybe the Phanatic isn't far behind!
Hilarious video shows Phillie Phanatic pranking groom during first look at bride
