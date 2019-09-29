Philadelphia Eagles

'Phanatical' tattooed Eagles fan meets Phillie Phanatic at Citizens Bank Park

Credit: Phillies

By Brandon Longo
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The mega Eagles fan whose body was seen covered in Philadelphia tattoos made an appearance at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday to meet someone he knows all too well.

Action News met Robert Dunphy on Thursday night during the Eagles-Packers game after making an overnight trip to Lambeau Field.

But it was his tattoos that really sparked our attention. He literally carries Philadelphia everywhere he goes.

EMBED More News Videos

A mega Eagles fan, who embodies everything Philadelphia, made the trip to Lambeau Field to see the Packers take on the Birds on September 26, 2019.



An Interstate 95 can be seen over his chest, and above that, the Philadelphia Eagle. And you can't miss the Liberty Bell, the Philadelphia skyline or the massive Phillie Phanatic on his stomach.


Dunphy says he's even getting the Artic Splash on his left side - a brand of lemon-flavored iced tea sold in Philadelphia.



On Sunday, during the Phillies' last game of the season, Dunphy was joined by the Phanatic on "Fan Appreciation Day."

"Doesn't get any more Philly than this," the Phillies said in a tweet sharing a side-by-side photo.

The pair even had a dance off.



Dunphy told Action News he's is predicting the Birds are going to go all the way this season.

"We winning it back this year," says Dunphy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsphiladelphia eaglesinstagram stories
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Bride and groom get married in Eagles jerseys at Jersey Shore
Eagles Back Home After Huge win at Lambeau Field
Eagles' Avonte Maddox has movement after hit by teammate
Eagles CB has movement after hit by teammate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storms cause wide-spread damage in Cherry Hill
House collapse leaves woman injured in Germantown
86-year-old woman assaulted at NJ nursing home, son says
Timeline: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
Bride and groom get married in Eagles jerseys at Jersey Shore
Snowstorm hits northern Rocky Mountains
Pay it forward: Personal stories connect Havertown cafe customers
Show More
Labradoodle creator calls the dog breed his 'life's regret'
Fiery tractor trailer crash shuts down portion of N.J. Turnpike
Baby can't stop laughing when dad says 'W": Video
PHOTOS: Puerto Rican Day Parade
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny
More TOP STORIES News