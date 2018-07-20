There is a new way for Philadelphia Phillies fans to get a beverage at the ballpark without missing any of the action on the field.The Phillies and Aramark announced fans with iPhones can use the Messages app to text their order and have the items delivered to their seat.Initially, as part of the pilot program beginning Friday, fans sitting in sections 142, 143, 144 and 145 at Citizens Bank Park will be able to purchase select beverages (beer and water) from the comfort of their seats using their iPhone.The Phillies released a video of the Phanatic showing how to successfully place an order.Here are the steps:1. Open the iPhone Camera app2. Scan the QR code on the seat back3. Follow the prompts on the Messages text screen to place order4. Complete transaction with Apple Pay5. Enjoy the game while order is delivered to seat locationThe pilot program will be conducted over the course of ten games: July 20-25 and August 2-5.------