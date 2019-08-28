Sports

Phillies honor Philadelphia police, SWAT officers involved in Tioga-Nicetown standoff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a very special night at the Phillies game.

The Philadelphia police and SWAT officers who responded to the standoff in Tioga-Nicetown on August 14 were honored.

The officers who were injured that day were invited onto the field and recognized for the heroism on Tuesday night.

Fans in the stands gave them a standing ovation.

Also on the field was World Cup champion, Carli Lloyd.

The Delran native threw out the first pitch to the Phanatic.
