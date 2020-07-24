Phillies Team Store giving fans chance to enjoy Opening Day in style

It will be a remix of what Philadelphia Phillies fans are used to.
The Phils begin their 60-game regular season Friday night against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.
No fans will be allowed in the seats, but the organization is still hoping to make things fun.
RELATED: Phillies fans can have cardboard cutouts at The Bank
They're throwing in a freebie if you shop at the Team Store. A Phillies Opening Day Headband will be given to every fan who makes a purchase.
#OpeningDay for the @Phillies! Shoppers at the team store get this free headband (while supplies last). Open 10-6 M-F (masks required). @6abc pic.twitter.com/QwQ5mNJW6O— TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) July 24, 2020
There is also a $50 Opening Day Bundle which includes a baseball, three pins, and adjustable cap.
"Just coming to the stadium and coming to the store, it's not quite the same, but it's the closest as they'll get. So it's just coming in and seeing the guys work out on TV and stuff like that. It's been fun a lot of repeat customers who are popping in. So it's somewhat normal," Bobby Tomaselli, Citizens Bank Park Retail Director, said.
The Phillies Team Store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
But remember they're only letting a limited number of people in at a time.
And you've got to wear a mask inside the store. But if you were looking to get a new mask, they are selling Phillies face coverings, too.
RELATED: Images of health care workers to get best seats for Phillies Opening Day