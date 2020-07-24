Cardboard cutouts of Phillies fans coming to Citizens Bank Park

With the pandemic keeping @Phillies fans from attending Friday’s #OpeningDay, a Northern Liberties company has been busy, tasked with filling seats with cutouts. @6abc pic.twitter.com/Q2xn6NpVf9 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) July 24, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping Philadelphia Phillies fans from attending Opening Day, Color Reflections in Northern Liberties has been busy, tasked with filling seats with cutouts.The faces of hundreds of frontline workers from the region will be behind home plate for Friday's first pitch. But for the following games, fans can get a chance to have their face in the stands too!Eric Berger gave Action News an exclusive first look.Once a photo is emailed, it goes through this UV printer and is then clipped into a cutout."We're so excited! The Phillies were nice enough to invite us to help produce some fan cutouts,'' said Eric Berger, owner of Color Reflections. "Right now we've produced about 500. The majority coming in right now are healthcare workers."The offer for season ticket holders to get cutouts just went out. Proceeds benefit Phillies charities," said Berger.