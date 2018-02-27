PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

Phillies to induct Roy Halladay into Wall of Fame

Former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay smiles at a news conference after throwing a no-hitter to defeat the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2010. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The legacy of Roy Halladay will now have a permanent mark in Phillies history, as he will posthumously be inducted into the 2018 Phillies Toyota Wall of Fame on Saturday, August 4, at Citizens Bank Park.

"This will be a very emotional evening as we not only honor the memory of Roy Halladay but also pay tribute to his extraordinary accomplishments on the mound as he becomes the 39th inductee of the Phillies Wall of Fame," said David Buck, Phillies Executive Vice President.

The induction ceremony will take place prior to the 7:05 p.m. game at Citizens Bank Park during Toyota Phillies Alumni Weekend festivities (August 2-5, vs. Miami Marlins). Phillies players who were part of Halladay's career, as well as Halladay's family, will participate in the ceremony to honor the beloved "Doc."

Halladay, who died tragically in November 2017 at the age of 40 after his plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico, will be one of only four Phillies to be inducted into the Wall of Fame without a fan vote, joining Charlie Manuel, Mike Schmidt, and Steve Carlton. To be a member of the Wall of Fame is one of the highest honors bestowed upon a Phillie.

In addition to the Wall of Fame ceremony, a flag bearing his No. 34 will be flown at Citizens Bank Park for the 2018 season as a tribute to Halladay's contributions to the club.

Pat Gillick has been named the first Inaugural Executive Wall of Fame inductee.

"The decision to honor Pat Gillick as the inaugural executive on the Wall of Fame was a unanimous one for the Phillies," added Buck. "Pat's illustrious career and impact on the game is one to be celebrated with fans, and we look forward to recognizing his amazing contributions to baseball on this historic day."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia PhilliesPhillies
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
Phillies get lefty Luis Avilan from White Sox
Photos: Big league moments fuel Little League dreams
More Philadelphia Phillies
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News