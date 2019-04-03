community journalist

Philly esports reaches new heights with Union's three-time champion

How digital soccer could be the next big sport
CHESTER, Pa. -- DIGITAL SOCCER? It's an up-and-coming sport, but Philly already has a head start at the top.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia Union gamer claims championship at esports FIFA tournament in LA.



That's all thanks to West Chester-born Cormac Dooley, better known as "Doolsta," who won his third e Major League Soccer (eMLS) championship of the season over the weekend.

"Luckily I got it done, it's just the perfect way to end the season, all three wins," he said via a press release.

The 18-year-old has brought home trophies for Philadelphia from Los Angeles, Dallas, and Boston. Next, he will represent the United States in the first FIFA eNations Cup in London from April 13-14.

His big win scored him a $15,000 prize and 850 EA SPORTS FIFA19 Global Series Points to raise his worldwide ranking.

Esports is looking to be the next big thing in Philly, especially with the $50M "Fusion Arena" coming to the Sports Complex.

If you need a refresher of the genre, you can see all the history of competitive gaming here!


Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Union
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscommunity journalistphiladelphia union
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
U.S. Army puts local students to test
Proposal on the Parkway at Philly's "Love Run"
Former 76er World B. Free helps seniors work out
Young Philly Harpist is taking her talents worldwide
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Philly police inspector's son
Officer injured after saving 4 people in Ridley Park blaze
6 Suspicious Fires Under Investigation in Salem, NJ
Police: Man tried to lure girl waiting for ice cream truck
Damaged sensor triggered fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash: Sources
Foul play not suspected in massive Berks County barn fire
Funeral held for slain N.J. college student
Show More
Joe Biden: I'll be more mindful of 'respecting personal space'
1 injured as flames rip through New Jersey condo complex
Adam Joseph takes a view from the top in the first spring adventures
Student fundraiser aims to bring therapy dogs to hospice
Man set on fire while sleeping at friend's South Jersey home
More TOP STORIES News