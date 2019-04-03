Philly esports reaches new heights with Union's three-time champion

That's all thanks to West Chester-born Cormac Dooley, better known as "Doolsta," who won his third e Major League Soccer (eMLS) championship of the season over the weekend.
"Luckily I got it done, it's just the perfect way to end the season, all three wins," he said via a press release.
The 18-year-old has brought home trophies for Philadelphia from Los Angeles, Dallas, and Boston. Next, he will represent the United States in the first FIFA eNations Cup in London from April 13-14.
His big win scored him a $15,000 prize and 850 EA SPORTS FIFA19 Global Series Points to raise his worldwide ranking.
Esports is looking to be the next big thing in Philly, especially with the $50M "Fusion Arena" coming to the Sports Complex.
Photo courtesy of Philadelphia Union