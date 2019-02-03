SPORTS

Philadelphia Union gamer claims championship at esports FIFA tournament in LA

Philadelphia Union gamer claims championship at esports FIFA tournament in LA.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
West Chester high school student and Philadelphia Union gamer Cormac "Doolsta" Dooley claimed the championship at the eMLS League Series One in Los Angeles.

The FIFA tournament hosted gamers from participating MLS clubs as they played against each other.

Dooley has represented Philadelphia since winning the Union's Esports Open in 2018, where he earned the right to sign a professional contract with the club as the Union's first-ever esports competitor.

