Philly's 1996 All-Star Game: Ozzie's last, Ripken's broken nose, Kelsey Grammer sings anthem

Baltimore Orioles Cal Ripken Jr. points to his broken nose for the television camera during pregame introductions before the All-Star Game Tuesday, July 9, 1996.

Los Angeles Dodgers Mike Piazza hits a home run off of Cleveland Indians Charles Nagy in the second inning of the All-Star Game Tuesday, July 9, 1996.

St. Louis Cardinals Ozzie Smith waves to the crowd during a standing ovation in the seventh inning of the All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 9, 1996.

The Alexander Milne Calder statue of William Penn wears an All Star Game ball cap after it's installation early Friday morning, June 28, 1996.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The last time Major League Baseball held the All-Star Game in Philadelphia, the year was 1996.A packed Veterans Stadium filled with 62,670 fans saw the National League shut out their American League counterparts 6-0 in the mid-summer classic.During introductions, Phillies manager Jim Fregosi and their only All-Star, pitcher Ricky Bottalico, got a round of applause from the crowd.The Atlanta Braves' Bobby Cox managed the National League and Cleveland Indians' Mike Hargrove managed the American League.There were many memorable moments during that July 9 game - and a few even before the first pitch.While singer Sarah McLachlan sang the Canadian National Anthem, actor Kelsey Grammer, - Frasier himself - performed the U.S. National Anthem. It was made even better with an introduction by Phillies public address announcer Dan Baker.Cal Ripken Jr. broke his nose, not during a play, but when the America League All-Stars were taking the team picture. Robert Hernandez of the Chicago White Sox slipped while coming off the platform and inadvertently knocked his hand into Ripken's face.Ripken was able to pop his nose back in place so he could play in the game.Fans got to see Philadelphia native Mike Piazza homer and double, ultimately winning MVP.Ozzie Smith said goodbye in his last All-Star appearance before retiring."The Wizard" was given a standing ovation by the fans in Veterans Stadium for his first at bat in the 6th inning; they also chanted "Ozzie! Ozzie!"Ken Griffey, Jr. was the top vote getter that year.You can relive the whole game courtesy of MLB here:Also of note, a week before, an All-Star hat was placed on the William Penn statue on top of City Hall. Needless to say, the Phillies did not win the World Series that year.