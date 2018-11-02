NFL

Police break up several brutal fan fights during Raiders/49ers game

Police said they made several arrests for public intoxication and assault after brutal fights broke out in the stands during the Raiders/49ers' Thursday Night Football game at Levi's Stadium. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WPVI) --
The two biggest stories from last night's Raiders-Niners game had nothing to do with the actual game.

Fans filmed several brutal fights in the stands: one of them involved a 49ers fan beating up another 49ers fan.

Santa Clara Police say they made several arrests, mainly for public intoxication, but some were for assault.
During the national anthem, a 49er cheerleader took a knee. It's believed she's the first cheerleader to protest this way. The cheerleader has not been identified.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was the first to take a knee during the anthem back in 2016 to protest police brutality.


As for the actual game, the Niners smoked the Raiders 34-3, third-string quarterback Nick Mullens dominated his NFL debut.

This is the last Battle of the Bay ever, as the Raiders are set to move to Las Vegas next year.

