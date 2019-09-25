Philadelphia Eagles

Positive news from Eagles Coach Doug Pederson heading into Thursday Night Football

By Mark Meany
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles depart for the unfriendly confines of Lambeau Field Wednesday for their Thursday Night Football game in Green Bay.

Before the Birds took flight, head coach Doug Pederson held one final session with the media and delivered some positive news.

Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who has missed the past two games with a calf injury, is expected to play Thursday night.

"I expect him to play. He feels good, so I expect him to go," Pederson said.

As for the game itself, we all know the Packers are very tough to beat at home.

We all know that quarterback Aaron Rodgers has never lost to the Eagles. But if you need a glimmer of hope, remember this: Doug Pederson is a perfect 3-0 when coaching on a "short week."

He cites mental strength as the key saying, "Whatever happened the week before, just push that aside and focus on the next week. We don't dwell on the past."

And after last week's ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, you have to hope that the Eagles players are buying into Pederson's message.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Eagles expect Jeffery, Goedert to play vs. Packers
Week 4 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus what we got wrong in the preseason
Nelson Agholor responds to good Samaritan's viral interview
Eagles WR Agholor invites critical fan to game
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
White House memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims
Man steals ambulance while paramedics were inside Philly hospital
1 dead, several injured injured after crash on I-95 in Delaware
Candles spark fire at Delaware apartment complex
13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate from FDNY
Temple University receives $2.6M grant to help neighbors
VIDEO: 5-year-old girl escapes charging coyote in front yard
Show More
Juul CEO steps down, company suspends advertising in US
AccuWeather: Sunshine, beautiful today
What is an impeachment inquiry?
Couple says hacker took over Nest devices, talked to them
Troubleshooters: Warning about payment apps, money transfer services like Zelle
More TOP STORIES News