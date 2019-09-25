Positive news from Eagles Coach Doug Pederson heading into Thursday Night Football

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles depart for the unfriendly confines of Lambeau Field Wednesday for their Thursday Night Football game in Green Bay.
Before the Birds took flight, head coach Doug Pederson held one final session with the media and delivered some positive news.
Wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who has missed the past two games with a calf injury, is expected to play Thursday night.
"I expect him to play. He feels good, so I expect him to go," Pederson said.
As for the game itself, we all know the Packers are very tough to beat at home.
We all know that quarterback Aaron Rodgers has never lost to the Eagles. But if you need a glimmer of hope, remember this: Doug Pederson is a perfect 3-0 when coaching on a "short week."
He cites mental strength as the key saying, "Whatever happened the week before, just push that aside and focus on the next week. We don't dwell on the past."
And after last week's ugly loss to the Detroit Lions, you have to hope that the Eagles players are buying into Pederson's message.
