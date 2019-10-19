Preparations underway ahead of Penn State's 'White Out' at Beaver Stadium

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Students and alumni around Penn State University said they were excited for the big 'White Out' game on Saturday.Many students spent Friday buying 'White Out' gear before the game."I'm a senior, so it's my last year here at Penn State, my last 'White Out,' so I'm going to get some stickers for my face, and some little lion ears," said Tyler Blount, a senior.On College Avenue, McLanahan's Penn State was filled with many students buying hats and jackets for the chilly weather expected for the game."I got an extra-large crew neck because it's going to be pretty cold, so I'll have to bundle up for tomorrow," said Megan Holtzman.On Hub Lawn, the College GameDay stage was set. People have been taking pictures in front of the set, excited to hear from some of their favorite sports commentators."I like listening to Kirk and all those guys, it's always fun," said John Barlow, a Penn State alum, who lives in Ohio.Action News caught up with Kirk Herbstreit who said this is one of his favorite games to cover."It feels like family, it feels like community, it feels like the fans have the team's back, more so than any other situation or stadium that I've been in, and a true test of that is when things get bad the crowd gets even louder," said Herbstreit.Nittanyville was filled with student campers ready to get front row seats in the student section, and alum have been taking pictures by the shrine.The game will be shown on 6abc on Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m.