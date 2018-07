Right winger Matt Read signs two-way contract with Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild have signed right winger Matt Read to a one-year, two-way contract.The deal, which was done Monday, will pay Read $650,000 in the NHL and $200,000 in the AHL. Read has played his first seven NHL seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers , totaling 87 goals, 100 assists and 508 hits in 437 career games. In 30 playoff games, he has five goals and five assists.The 32-year-old Read split last season between the Flyers and their AHL affiliate. He had a standout four-year college career for Bemidji State in Minnesota, helping lead the Beavers to their only NCAA Frozen Four appearance in 2009.