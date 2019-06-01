Rugby to wedding, big day for Navy Rugby team & Exton native

🏉 Navy rugby is getting ready for the big day Saturday!#Navy goes from down the channel to down the aisle - 3 games of the #rugby sevens championships in Chester then run to a teammates wedding in Phoenixville



PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Saturday is the big day for the Navy Rugby team, not only is it the College rugby sevens championships, but it's also literally the big day for teammate Jubal Schmit.He's getting married to Exton native Taylor Jones, a former rugby player."I'm definitely more nervous for the wedding, but I keep my hopes out for the guys, they pull out a win", says Schmit.Schmit will actually not play in the games now because since he plays prop, the most physical position on the field and the last thing he would want would be to show up at his wedding beat up with bruises on his face.Bride to be Taylor Jones says, "He takes a pretty brutal beating every game. I don't know if there was any game he didn't come out with a black eye last season.""I'm definitely bummed out I don't get to play," Schmit adds.Schmitt plans to watch their first game, while his teammates play all three. Then his teammates will go from down the channel, to catch the bride, go down the aisle. With roughly 90 minutes to shower, dress and drive from Chester to Phoenixville. The goal, win and get to the wedding on time.Navy Rugby player Cole Euverard jokes, "It will be a little bit of a James Bond scene, getting dressed in the van."Taylor Jones said, "The timing of it is very close with the wedding starting at 4:30 p.m. and the game expected to end around 2:45-3 p.m."So how will the bride and groom kick off their 1st day as husband and wife? - Watch Navy rugby on Sunday, For Love of the Game.