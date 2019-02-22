SPORTS

"Sign Harper!" Workers at broken water main in Cherry Hill send Phillies message

Crew in Cherry Hill wants Phillies to "Sign Harper!" Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 22, 2019.

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (WPVI) --
Crews working on repairing a broken water main in Cherry Hill, New Jersey had something else on their minds.

A message was spray-painted in the grass near Route 70. It reads "Sign Harper!"



It appears the workers, like most Phillies fans, are hoping the team signs free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper.

The water main break, which occurred Thursday night, has closed two lanes of Route 70 eastbound between Cornell and Sayer Avenue. It is expected to be fixed by Friday afternoon.
