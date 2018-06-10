Sixers Dance Kid calls out Action News Morning Team

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3567926" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action News Morning Team tries The Floss Dance on June 6, 2018.

@6abc The @sixersdancekid could teach your morning team how to floss! Check out his instagram @sixersdancekid pic.twitter.com/KtrPnY3Sdp — Anthony Stuard (@sixersdancekid) June 6, 2018

It is the dance craze that your children have probably mastered.Some of the Action News Morning Team tried to 'Floss' (also known as the Backpack Kid Dance) last week to varying degrees of success.The 'Sixers Dance Kid' Anthony Stuard has now called them out on Twitter.Anthony told Karen Rogers he could teach all of them how to properly floss.The 8-year-old from Philadelphia sent video of him demonstrating during a Philadelphia 76ers game last month.The Action News Morning Team agrees they need all the help they can get with their dance skills.