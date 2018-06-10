PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Sixers Dance Kid calls out Action News Morning Team

EMBED </>More Videos

Sixers Dance Kid offers to help Action News Morning Team 'floss.' Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 7, 2018. (WPVI)

It is the dance craze that your children have probably mastered.

Some of the Action News Morning Team tried to 'Floss' (also known as the Backpack Kid Dance) last week to varying degrees of success.
EMBED More News Videos

Action News Morning Team tries The Floss Dance on June 6, 2018.



The 'Sixers Dance Kid' Anthony Stuard has now called them out on Twitter.

Anthony told Karen Rogers he could teach all of them how to properly floss.


The 8-year-old from Philadelphia sent video of him demonstrating during a Philadelphia 76ers game last month.

The Action News Morning Team agrees they need all the help they can get with their dance skills.

------
Send a News Tip to Action Newsl
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ersaction news mornings
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Action News Morning Team dances 'The Floss'
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Sixers hire former Duke, WNBA star Lindsey Harding as full-time scout
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
Raptors-Spurs, Lakers-Celtics among NBA schedule release highlights
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith undergoes foot surgery
Jonah Bolden's 'different' journey to the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA
More Philadelphia 76ers
SPORTS
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
More Sports
Top Stories
Authorities investigate homicide in Ardmore
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News