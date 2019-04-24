Sixers Face Tough Road in Toronto

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Sixers are on to round two of the NBA playoffs.Next up, the Toronto Raptors, a match-up that reveals some downright scary statistics.Spoiler alert: If you're feeling great about the Sixers chances to win this series, you might want to stop reading right now.Let's start with this: The Sixers have not won a road game in Toronto since 2012.Scary.The Sixers are 0-13 when playing against Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard.Even scarier.The Sixers were 1-3 against Toronto this season and in that one Philadelphia win, Leonard did not play. Meanwhile, in the Sixers three losses to the Raptors, Leonard averaged over 30 points per game.Very scary numbers indeed.On the bright side, this is a new-look Sixers team with Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris added to the starting rotation. Will it be enough to turn those scary statistics around?Only time will tell.