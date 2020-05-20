Sports

Sixers forward Tobias Harris donates thousands of books to Philadelphia children

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thanks to Sixers Forward Tobias Harris, kids across Philadelphia are home with brand new books in their hands.

Harris donated thousands of books to the Philadelphia Housing Authority which partnered with Read by 4th, the citywide campaign managed by the Free Library of Philadelphia.

Five sites received a thousand books each.

Families who come to pick up food daily were given their choice of up to 5 books to take home.

These books were distributed Wednesday at the John F. Street Community Center.

The goal is to ensure children are proficient in reading by fourth grade.

"We know there are gaps," said Makeeda Holley, Vice President of Resident Programs and Partnerships for the Philadelphia Housing Authority. "We know that kids have tons of time on their hands so really helping to build up the library is our goal."
Overall, Harris' Tobias Lit Labs will donate 25,000 books to children during the health emergency.

PHA was the first recipient.

More books are coming to schools, churches and community groups.

Tobias Harris is an avid reader himself.

There's nothing better than a good book especially when you are stuck in quarantine.

