reopen new jersey

Some indoor sports can resume in NJ - here are the restrictions

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Some indoor sports can resume at a limited capacity in New Jersey, a new order signed by Governor Murphy announced.

The order allows no-contact practices and competitions that are conducted indoors to be at the current indoor gathering limit of 25% capacity. The limit cannot exceed 25 people or be smaller than 10 people.

RELATED: Friday night high school football returns but with coronavirus restrictions

If the number of people who are necessary for practice or competition (such as players, coaches, or referees) is greater than 25, then the competition may proceed as long as spectators and those not necessary are not present.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for our student-athletes, support staff, and school communities," said Governor Murphy. "After consulting stakeholders and medical experts, we have concluded that, with proper public health and safety protocols in place, indoor sports may now resume in a way that protects players, coaches, and staff."

RELATED: Gov. Murphy: Students educated remotely eligible for sports in New Jersey

Facilities and participants must abide by a number of health and safety protocols outlined by the Department of Health, such as screenings for athletes, coaches, and staff; limitations on equipment sharing; and requirements for disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces and equipment.

Sports under the oversight of either the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association or the NCAA must continue to abide by those associations' rules.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportstrentonhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseyathletescoronavirusreopen new jerseysportscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NEW JERSEY
Gov. Murphy urges precautions after Trump's trip to New Jersey
NJ got 'hit pretty badly': Gov. Murphy, Dr. Fauci discuss COVID-19
Fauci clashes with Rand Paul over herd immunity
Arrests made after police break up large party outside 'Jersey Shore' house
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
University of Delaware suspends 19 student-athletes for violating COVID-19 protocols
Pa. second lady urges compassion after racist attack
Celebrating Columbus Day in a year of racial reckoning and protest
Trump tests negative for COVID 'on consecutive days,' White House says
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
'Biggest' Eagles fan sends well-wishes to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Berks County police chief honored for saving teen in UK
Show More
'Poll Hero Project' recruits teens to become poll workers
Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani makes stop at Trump rally in Philadelphia
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Montco after water main break
Amy Coney Barrett vows to interpret laws 'as they are written'
Girl, 3, runs off trail and falls into scalding water at Yellowstone
More TOP STORIES News