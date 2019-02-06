PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
espn

Sources: 76ers acquire Tobias Harris in deal involving 6 players

EMBED </>More Videos

Sources: 76ers acquire Tobias Harris in deal involving 6 players. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 6, 2019. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Adrian Wojnarowski
The LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers agreed on a blockbuster deal that sends forward Tobias Harris to partner with the Sixers' Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler to pursue an Eastern Conference title, league sources told ESPN.

The Sixers paid a steep future price to the Clippers, including rookie guard Landry Shamet, Philadelphia's own 2020 protected first-round pick and an unprotected 2021 first-round pick via the Miami Heat, league sources told ESPN.

The Sixers also sent forwards Wilson Chandler and Mike Muscala and 2021 and 2023 second-round picks to the Clippers (via the Detroit Pistons) in the trade, sources said. Center Boban Marjanovic and forward Mike Scott were shipped to the Sixers.

The Clippers wanted to move themselves into contention as players in the marketplace for stars wanting to get to the Los Angeles market, and the picks could go a long way to building a significant arsenal. The Clippers didn't make the deal specifically to pursue New Orleans Pelicans All-NBA center Anthony Davis, sources said, but for star players like him who invariably become available in the marketplace.

Davis included the Clippers on a list of teams he would be willing to commit to long term if traded, but Clippers president Lawrence Frank and general manager Michael Winger didn't make the trade with the primary objective to pursue Davis, league sources said. New Orleans could have interest in the Clippers' assets prior to Thursday's trade deadline -- and perhaps again in the offseason, if Davis remains on the Pelicans' roster.

For first-year Sixers general manager Elton Brand, it is the second significant deal of the season -- bringing Harris and Butler into the Sixers' lineup. Along with Butler, Harris will be a free agent this summer, and the Sixers plan to be aggressive in re-signing him to an extension, league sources said.

The Clippers considered Harris, 26, close to a max-level player in the marketplace, and that would've been difficult for them to pay with the franchise's lofty free-agent aspirations. The Clippers are planning to pursue several All-NBA-caliber players, including the Toronto Raptors' Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers have salary-cap space to sign two maximum-contract players.


Harris is having his best NBA season, averaging 20.7 points on 49 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent from the 3-point line.

The Sixers traded for the Miami pick on draft night, a selection that originally was included in the Phoenix Suns' acquisition of Goran Dragic in 2014.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ersespntrade76ersclippersla clippersphiladelphia 76ersnba
(Copyright ©2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
How the Tobias Harris trade shakes up the NBA
Sources: Clippers agree to trade Tobias Harris to 76ers in deal involving 6 players
Lowry has big half amid trade rumors, Raptors hold off 76ers
Eastern elites clash as Sixers host Raptors
More Philadelphia 76ers
SPORTS
How the Tobias Harris trade shakes up the NBA
Sources: Clippers agree to trade Tobias Harris to 76ers in deal involving 6 players
Nick Foles tells Eagles he's opting out, paving way for franchise tag
Lowry has big half amid trade rumors, Raptors hold off 76ers
More Sports
Top Stories
Patient being tested for Ebola at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Nick Foles tells Eagles he's opting out, paving way for franchise tag
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
SOTU guests sing 'Happy Birthday' to Holocaust survivor
Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent, police say
Cheney University dorms without hot water for several days
Woman critically injured in crash involving SEPTA trolley, bus, SUV
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Rain Late Today
Show More
Two-alarm fire burns through Millville, N.J. home
Bill looks to require Philly businesses to accept cash
Wilmington's red light camera locations approved by DelDOT
Read President Trump's State of the Union speech
The role of the designated survivor
More News