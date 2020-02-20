Sports

Which local team is closest to winning a title?

In this week's 6abc Sports Flash, Sports Director Ducis Rodgers makes the case for the one local team best equipped to compete for a title.

Check out his pick in the video above; his final choice might surprise you. You can vote in this week's poll for which team you think is prepared to go on a title run.


The candidates
The Eagles are the most recent team to hoist a trophy, but injuries and age appears to be closing their window - for now.

The Sixers are oozing with elite talent but have underperformed this season due in large to their struggles on the road.


The Phillies added a proven winner in manager Joe Girardi and some under-the-radar signings could elevate them in the NL East. But it remains to be seen what they can do.

Finally, the Flyers appear to be hitting their stride following the return of goaltender Carter Hart. With 22 games to play, the surging Flyers have vaulted to third place in the Metropolitan Division.
